Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Located in desirable Coventry area. Centrally located near Air Force Base & NASA. Great Schools. 2 Master BRs and a loft that can be a 3rd BR or Den. One of the Master BRs on the ground floor, walk in closets. New carpet will be installed. Vaulted ceiling, Gas FP, Community Pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, walking trails.