York County, VA
145 Post Oak Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:15 PM

145 Post Oak Road

145 Post Oak Road · (757) 641-5519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

145 Post Oak Road, York County, VA 23693

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1561 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available July 2020. Third bedroom is a large open loft with closet and built ins. Reserved parking space. This like new non-smoking home features a 1st floor master suite and laundry. It has a large eat in kitchen and gas fireplace. A huge loft (3rd sleeping area) is open to the family room. Private patio with storage. Convenient to community amenities. Convenient to Ft. Eustis, AFB Langley, NWS Yorktown, USCG, peninsula shipyards and Williamsburg. You must have verifiable income of $4350 to qualify, GOOD CREDIT and RENTAL HISTORY. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Post Oak Road have any available units?
145 Post Oak Road has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 145 Post Oak Road have?
Some of 145 Post Oak Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Post Oak Road currently offering any rent specials?
145 Post Oak Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Post Oak Road pet-friendly?
No, 145 Post Oak Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 145 Post Oak Road offer parking?
Yes, 145 Post Oak Road offers parking.
Does 145 Post Oak Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Post Oak Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Post Oak Road have a pool?
No, 145 Post Oak Road does not have a pool.
Does 145 Post Oak Road have accessible units?
No, 145 Post Oak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Post Oak Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Post Oak Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Post Oak Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Post Oak Road does not have units with air conditioning.
