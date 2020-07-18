145 Post Oak Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available July 2020. Third bedroom is a large open loft with closet and built ins. Reserved parking space. This like new non-smoking home features a 1st floor master suite and laundry. It has a large eat in kitchen and gas fireplace. A huge loft (3rd sleeping area) is open to the family room. Private patio with storage. Convenient to community amenities. Convenient to Ft. Eustis, AFB Langley, NWS Yorktown, USCG, peninsula shipyards and Williamsburg. You must have verifiable income of $4350 to qualify, GOOD CREDIT and RENTAL HISTORY. Equal Housing Opportunity.