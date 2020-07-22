All apartments in Woodbridge
680 WATERMANS DRIVE

680 Watermans Drive · No Longer Available
Location

680 Watermans Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Amenities

granite counters
pool
playground
tennis court
Beautiful, Bright, and Spacious 2 Master Suites Condo with a Gorgeous Open Floor Plan! Modern Style. Kitchen with Granite countertops and laminate floors throughout the main level. Common area with Belmont Bay Amenities, including miles of walking trails, summer community events on the Marina green, pool, tennis, and tot lots. Close to the~~Marina, and the Science center.~Walking distance to the Woodbridge VRE station for commuting to Crystal City, Pentagon, and DC area. Close to I-95. Please apply at:www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=329802

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 WATERMANS DRIVE have any available units?
680 WATERMANS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbridge, VA.
What amenities does 680 WATERMANS DRIVE have?
Some of 680 WATERMANS DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 WATERMANS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
680 WATERMANS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 WATERMANS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 680 WATERMANS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbridge.
Does 680 WATERMANS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 680 WATERMANS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 680 WATERMANS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 WATERMANS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 WATERMANS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 680 WATERMANS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 680 WATERMANS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 680 WATERMANS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 680 WATERMANS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 680 WATERMANS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 680 WATERMANS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 WATERMANS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
