Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center coffee bar guest suite hot tub internet access package receiving

A sprawling, luxury apartment community located on 22 lush acres in the heart of historic Williamsburg, Monticello at Powhatan provides the quiet of residential living just minutes from the area's best shopping, dining and nightlife. Choose to come home to Williamsburg's largest, open concept floor plans with brand new, stylish upgrades, including stainless steel appliances, luxury plank flooring and granite countertops. Monticello at Powhatan's apartments and townhomes combine classic construction with modern, upscale finishes and an amenities package designed to elevate and simplify your life at home. Find your fitness style in a newly updated, 24 hour fitness studio or soak up the sun beside the gleaming, resort-style pool. With additional perks like gas-log fireplaces, 6 foot soaking tubs, award-winning concierge services and private, 1 and 2 car attached garages, you can kick back, relax and enjoy the cushy lifestyle you deserve.You will find that clean, contemporary finishes ...