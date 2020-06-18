904 Westgate Circle.

Amenities
904 Westgate Cir - 3 bedroom, 2 bath condominium located in Westgate at Williamsburg. This condo features first floor master bedroom, large family/living room with gas fireplace, washer/dryer, kitchen appliances include stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, over the range microwave, and garbage disposal. The Westgate at Williamsburg community features a pool and picnic area and is in near distance to shopping and dining.
Schools: Matthew Whaley Elementary, Berkeley Middle, Warhill High
