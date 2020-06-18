All apartments in Williamsburg
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

904 Westgate Circle

904 Westgate Circle · (757) 229-6810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

904 Westgate Circle, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 904 Westgate Circle · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
904 Westgate Cir - 3 bedroom, 2 bath condominium located in Westgate at Williamsburg. This condo features first floor master bedroom, large family/living room with gas fireplace, washer/dryer, kitchen appliances include stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, over the range microwave, and garbage disposal. The Westgate at Williamsburg community features a pool and picnic area and is in near distance to shopping and dining.

Schools: Matthew Whaley Elementary, Berkeley Middle, Warhill High

(RLNE3896640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 904 Westgate Circle have any available units?
904 Westgate Circle has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 904 Westgate Circle have?
Some of 904 Westgate Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Westgate Circle currently offering any rent specials?
904 Westgate Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Westgate Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 Westgate Circle is pet friendly.
Does 904 Westgate Circle offer parking?
No, 904 Westgate Circle does not offer parking.
Does 904 Westgate Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 904 Westgate Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Westgate Circle have a pool?
Yes, 904 Westgate Circle has a pool.
Does 904 Westgate Circle have accessible units?
No, 904 Westgate Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Westgate Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Westgate Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Westgate Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Westgate Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

