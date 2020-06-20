Amenities

715 Lafayette Street Available 08/01/20 715 Lafayette Street - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath single family home located within short distance to The College of William and Mary. This home has hardwood floors, refrigerator, stove/oven and washer/dryer hookups. One bedroom is located on the first floor and the other 2 bedrooms are located upstairs. Nice back yard with lawncare included. Property is located along the train tracks so you might have to get used to the rattle.



Schools: Matthew Whaley Elementary, Berkeley Middle, Lafayette High



No Pets Allowed



