Williamsburg, VA
715 Lafayette Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

715 Lafayette Street

715 Lafayette Street · (757) 229-6810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

715 Lafayette Street, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 715 Lafayette Street · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1228 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
715 Lafayette Street Available 08/01/20 715 Lafayette Street - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath single family home located within short distance to The College of William and Mary. This home has hardwood floors, refrigerator, stove/oven and washer/dryer hookups. One bedroom is located on the first floor and the other 2 bedrooms are located upstairs. Nice back yard with lawncare included. Property is located along the train tracks so you might have to get used to the rattle.

Schools: Matthew Whaley Elementary, Berkeley Middle, Lafayette High

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5783095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Lafayette Street have any available units?
715 Lafayette Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 715 Lafayette Street have?
Some of 715 Lafayette Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Lafayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
715 Lafayette Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Lafayette Street pet-friendly?
No, 715 Lafayette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamsburg.
Does 715 Lafayette Street offer parking?
No, 715 Lafayette Street does not offer parking.
Does 715 Lafayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Lafayette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Lafayette Street have a pool?
No, 715 Lafayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 715 Lafayette Street have accessible units?
No, 715 Lafayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Lafayette Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Lafayette Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Lafayette Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 715 Lafayette Street has units with air conditioning.
