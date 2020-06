Amenities

708 South Henry Street #10 Available 08/14/20 708 #10 S Henry Street - Two bedroom 2 bath condo located in Campus Court in the heart of Colonial Williamsburg and within short distance of The College of William and Mary. This condo features dishwasher, refrigerator, stove/oven, washer/dryer, carpet floors, central heat and air and an eat in kitchen.

*Sorry, No Undergraduate Students*



Schools: Matthew Whaley Elementary, Berkeley Middle, Lafayette High



No Pets Allowed



