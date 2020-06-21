Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill

4031 Prospect Street Available 08/05/20 4031 Prospect Street - Brand New 3 bedroom 3.5 bath town-home located at Village Green North. This three story end unit has all the upgrades. New stainless steel appliances, gas range, motion sense kitchen faucet, alarm system and security camera, tank less water heater, beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first and second floors and carpet on the third floor. First floor bedroom with full bath. Second floor offers an open concept, the kitchen opens up to the living and dining rooms which is ideal for entertaining. The living room has a beautiful brick accent wall and doors that lead out to the rear balcony, and there is a second balcony located off of the dining room. The third and final floor offers two spacious master suites on opposite ends of the hallway. The larger of the two master suites has wood plank tray ceiling, an over sized shower, and double vanity. Gas grill on the rear balcony for future tenant's use. Graduate students welcome!



Pets: Dog(s) no cats please



Schools: Laurel Lane Elementary, Berkeley Middle, Lafayette High



No Cats Allowed



