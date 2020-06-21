All apartments in Williamsburg
4031 Prospect Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

4031 Prospect Street

4031 Prospect Street · (757) 229-6810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4031 Prospect Street, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4031 Prospect Street · Avail. Aug 5

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1923 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
alarm system
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
4031 Prospect Street Available 08/05/20 4031 Prospect Street - Brand New 3 bedroom 3.5 bath town-home located at Village Green North. This three story end unit has all the upgrades. New stainless steel appliances, gas range, motion sense kitchen faucet, alarm system and security camera, tank less water heater, beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first and second floors and carpet on the third floor. First floor bedroom with full bath. Second floor offers an open concept, the kitchen opens up to the living and dining rooms which is ideal for entertaining. The living room has a beautiful brick accent wall and doors that lead out to the rear balcony, and there is a second balcony located off of the dining room. The third and final floor offers two spacious master suites on opposite ends of the hallway. The larger of the two master suites has wood plank tray ceiling, an over sized shower, and double vanity. Gas grill on the rear balcony for future tenant's use. Graduate students welcome!

Pets: Dog(s) no cats please

Schools: Laurel Lane Elementary, Berkeley Middle, Lafayette High

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3764417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4031 Prospect Street have any available units?
4031 Prospect Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4031 Prospect Street have?
Some of 4031 Prospect Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4031 Prospect Street currently offering any rent specials?
4031 Prospect Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4031 Prospect Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4031 Prospect Street is pet friendly.
Does 4031 Prospect Street offer parking?
No, 4031 Prospect Street does not offer parking.
Does 4031 Prospect Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4031 Prospect Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4031 Prospect Street have a pool?
No, 4031 Prospect Street does not have a pool.
Does 4031 Prospect Street have accessible units?
No, 4031 Prospect Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4031 Prospect Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4031 Prospect Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4031 Prospect Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4031 Prospect Street does not have units with air conditioning.
