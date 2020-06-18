299 Patriot Lane

Amenities

Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available for immediate occupancy in Patriot Lane Condominiums! This 1st level condo is bright and open, featuring beautiful laminate flooring throughout, gas fireplace in living room, dining room right with access to back patio and storage closet, directly adjacent to the kitchen, which features an abundance of counter top and cabinet space! Large master bedroom to include large walk in closet and en suite master bathroom. Spacious second bedroom also features two closets! Nearby you can find tons of restaurants, The Prime Outlets as well as many other shopping centers, easy access to the interstate, major highways, amusement parks, colleges and more! Put this one at the top of your list, and get in touch today...you won't be disappointed!