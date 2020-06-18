All apartments in Williamsburg
299 Patriot Lane
Last updated April 20 2020 at 2:41 AM

299 Patriot Lane

299 Patriot Lane · (757) 564-1557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

299 Patriot Lane, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available for immediate occupancy in Patriot Lane Condominiums! This 1st level condo is bright and open, featuring beautiful laminate flooring throughout, gas fireplace in living room, dining room right with access to back patio and storage closet, directly adjacent to the kitchen, which features an abundance of counter top and cabinet space! Large master bedroom to include large walk in closet and en suite master bathroom. Spacious second bedroom also features two closets! Nearby you can find tons of restaurants, The Prime Outlets as well as many other shopping centers, easy access to the interstate, major highways, amusement parks, colleges and more! Put this one at the top of your list, and get in touch today...you won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 299 Patriot Lane have any available units?
299 Patriot Lane has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 299 Patriot Lane have?
Some of 299 Patriot Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 299 Patriot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
299 Patriot Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 299 Patriot Lane pet-friendly?
No, 299 Patriot Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamsburg.
Does 299 Patriot Lane offer parking?
No, 299 Patriot Lane does not offer parking.
Does 299 Patriot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 299 Patriot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 299 Patriot Lane have a pool?
No, 299 Patriot Lane does not have a pool.
Does 299 Patriot Lane have accessible units?
No, 299 Patriot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 299 Patriot Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 299 Patriot Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 299 Patriot Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 299 Patriot Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
