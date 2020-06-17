All apartments in Williamsburg
206 Rolfe Road

206 Rolfe Road · No Longer Available
Location

206 Rolfe Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185
Jamestown Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
This remarkable 3 Story brick home is nestled in a 3.21 acre lot in the City of Williamsburg. The amazing wrap around deck overlooks a large back yard and wooded wonderland. Inside, there are 2 bedrooms with 1 full bath on the first floor and 2 masters on the top floor. The basement includes a huge family room with tons of extra storage. This property has an elevator from the garage to second floor, so pull in from the rain with groceries and never miss a beat! This property provides easy access to CW. Stroll down to Duke of Gloucester for shops, dining, and the farmers market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Rolfe Road have any available units?
206 Rolfe Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamsburg, VA.
What amenities does 206 Rolfe Road have?
Some of 206 Rolfe Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Rolfe Road currently offering any rent specials?
206 Rolfe Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Rolfe Road pet-friendly?
No, 206 Rolfe Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamsburg.
Does 206 Rolfe Road offer parking?
Yes, 206 Rolfe Road does offer parking.
Does 206 Rolfe Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Rolfe Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Rolfe Road have a pool?
No, 206 Rolfe Road does not have a pool.
Does 206 Rolfe Road have accessible units?
No, 206 Rolfe Road does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Rolfe Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Rolfe Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Rolfe Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Rolfe Road does not have units with air conditioning.
