206 Rolfe Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

This remarkable 3 Story brick home is nestled in a 3.21 acre lot in the City of Williamsburg. The amazing wrap around deck overlooks a large back yard and wooded wonderland. Inside, there are 2 bedrooms with 1 full bath on the first floor and 2 masters on the top floor. The basement includes a huge family room with tons of extra storage. This property has an elevator from the garage to second floor, so pull in from the rain with groceries and never miss a beat! This property provides easy access to CW. Stroll down to Duke of Gloucester for shops, dining, and the farmers market.