One story home located within walking distance to The College of William and Mary and Colonial Williamsburg! Perfect for off campus housing! Property has 2 bedrooms and 1 baths. Charming front porch that is screened in. Lawncare taken care of by the landlord - No mowing by the tenant! Under graduate students welcome.



Schools: Matthew Whaley Elementary, Berkeley Middle, Lafayette High



No Pets Allowed



