All apartments in Williamsburg
Find more places like 106 Indian Springs Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Williamsburg, VA
/
106 Indian Springs Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

106 Indian Springs Road

106 Indian Springs Road · (757) 229-6810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Williamsburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

106 Indian Springs Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185
Jamestown Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 Indian Springs Road · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
106 Indian Springs Road Available 08/01/20 106 Indian Springs Rd. - Close to campus!! 3 bedroom 1 bath home on corner lot in downtown Colonial Williamsburg. Minutes from The College of William and Mary, Duke of Gloucester Street and all that Williamsburg has to offer. One story home with fenced in back yard. The kitchen is outfitted with a full sized refrigerator and electric range. This home is heated by and electric heat pump - NO oil to worry about here! There is one off street parking space and colored (yellow) decal parking on street. Bedrooms are all comparable in size which makes dividing the space between occupants uncomplicated. Lawncare is provided by the landlord. Lease will be a one year lease from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021.

School: Matthew Whaley Elementary, Berkeley Middle, Lafayette High

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5518128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Indian Springs Road have any available units?
106 Indian Springs Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Indian Springs Road have?
Some of 106 Indian Springs Road's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Indian Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
106 Indian Springs Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Indian Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 106 Indian Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamsburg.
Does 106 Indian Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 106 Indian Springs Road does offer parking.
Does 106 Indian Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Indian Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Indian Springs Road have a pool?
No, 106 Indian Springs Road does not have a pool.
Does 106 Indian Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 106 Indian Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Indian Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Indian Springs Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Indian Springs Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 106 Indian Springs Road has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 106 Indian Springs Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elan Williamsburg
100 Whitworth Way
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Stratford at Williamsburg
100-A Stratford Rd
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Colonial Pines
222 Merrimac Trl
Williamsburg, VA 23185
The Pointe at New Town
4375 New Town Ave
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Country Club Apartments
201 Tam O Shanter Blvd
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Aura at Quarterpath
4050 Battery Boulevard
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Aura at Arbordale
401 Bulifants Boulevard
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Parkway Apartments
416 Merrimac Trl
Williamsburg, VA 23185

Similar Pages

Williamsburg 1 BedroomsWilliamsburg 2 Bedrooms
Williamsburg Apartments with ParkingWilliamsburg Apartments with Pool
Williamsburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VARichmond, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VA
Petersburg, VAChester, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAMechanicsville, VAMeadowbrook, VAPoquoson, VA
Sandston, VABellwood, VAPrince George, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VAFranklin, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of William and MaryHampton University
University of RichmondChristopher Newport University
Eastern Virginia Medical School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity