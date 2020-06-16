Amenities

106 Indian Springs Road Available 08/01/20 106 Indian Springs Rd. - Close to campus!! 3 bedroom 1 bath home on corner lot in downtown Colonial Williamsburg. Minutes from The College of William and Mary, Duke of Gloucester Street and all that Williamsburg has to offer. One story home with fenced in back yard. The kitchen is outfitted with a full sized refrigerator and electric range. This home is heated by and electric heat pump - NO oil to worry about here! There is one off street parking space and colored (yellow) decal parking on street. Bedrooms are all comparable in size which makes dividing the space between occupants uncomplicated. Lawncare is provided by the landlord. Lease will be a one year lease from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021.



School: Matthew Whaley Elementary, Berkeley Middle, Lafayette High



No Pets Allowed



