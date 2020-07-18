7723 CAMP ALGER AVENUE

Amenities

Beautiful 3 level TH w/3BR/3.5BA and full walkout basement. Updated kitchen w/eat in area. Home backs to treed common area & yard w/patio. Large master BR w/ walk in closet and bath. Two additional BR & full BA on upper level. Full laundry in basement. Close to metro, public transporation, and shopping. Home vacant, cleaned and ready for immediate move in. Please follow COVID 19 guidelines, wear mask, remove shoes, wear gloves and sanitize hands, limit touching all surfaces. Combo lock box, call listing agent for appointment to visit home.