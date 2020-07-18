All apartments in West Falls Church
7723 CAMP ALGER AVENUE
7723 CAMP ALGER AVENUE

7723 Camp Alger Avenue · (703) 975-5096
Location

7723 Camp Alger Avenue, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1220 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 level TH w/3BR/3.5BA and full walkout basement. Updated kitchen w/eat in area. Home backs to treed common area & yard w/patio. Large master BR w/ walk in closet and bath. Two additional BR & full BA on upper level. Full laundry in basement. Close to metro, public transporation, and shopping. Home vacant, cleaned and ready for immediate move in. Please follow COVID 19 guidelines, wear mask, remove shoes, wear gloves and sanitize hands, limit touching all surfaces. Combo lock box, call listing agent for appointment to visit home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7723 CAMP ALGER AVENUE have any available units?
7723 CAMP ALGER AVENUE has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7723 CAMP ALGER AVENUE have?
Some of 7723 CAMP ALGER AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7723 CAMP ALGER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7723 CAMP ALGER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7723 CAMP ALGER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7723 CAMP ALGER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Falls Church.
Does 7723 CAMP ALGER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 7723 CAMP ALGER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 7723 CAMP ALGER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7723 CAMP ALGER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7723 CAMP ALGER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7723 CAMP ALGER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7723 CAMP ALGER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7723 CAMP ALGER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7723 CAMP ALGER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7723 CAMP ALGER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7723 CAMP ALGER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7723 CAMP ALGER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
