West Falls Church, VA
7506 Parkwood Court
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:04 AM

7506 Parkwood Court

7506 Parkwood Ct · (301) 456-0708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7506 Parkwood Ct, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 29

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Fully Furnished, All Utilities Included, Pets OK.
Flexible and short term leases are available. Let us know your dates!
www.bedandroses.co

Lovely, large one-bedroom apartment in Falls Chuch, VA / Fairfax, VA, 10 minute drive to the metro and to Innova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Children's Hospital, and within 2-30 minutes of other DC, VA, and MD hospitals.

Includes a Gym, Pool, Clubhouse, Business Lounge, Outdoor Grills, etc.
UPDATED PHOTOS COMING SOON
WalkScore of 75
10 Minute Drive to Dunn-Loring Merrifield Metro
Near Innova Fairfax Hospital, (10 minutes)
Near tons of Restaurants and Bars (5-10 minutes)
Near DC
Professional Cleaning available
Fast High-Speed WiFi
Roku Smart TV with Netflix, Hulu, Amazon
Comfortable Desk for Work
Fully Stocked kitchen with utensils, coffee maker, tea kettle, cookware, dishes and glassware sheets and towels.
Grocery Stores: Harris Teeter, Safeway, Giant, Aldi, ( 5-10 minutes)
East Highway access -- 495, 66
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7506 Parkwood Court have any available units?
7506 Parkwood Court has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7506 Parkwood Court have?
Some of 7506 Parkwood Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7506 Parkwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
7506 Parkwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7506 Parkwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7506 Parkwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 7506 Parkwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 7506 Parkwood Court offers parking.
Does 7506 Parkwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7506 Parkwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7506 Parkwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 7506 Parkwood Court has a pool.
Does 7506 Parkwood Court have accessible units?
No, 7506 Parkwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7506 Parkwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7506 Parkwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7506 Parkwood Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7506 Parkwood Court has units with air conditioning.
