Well kept detached colonial home on a cul-de-sac, very private. Open floor plan will amaze you! Plenty of natural light through out. Brand new carpet in basement. Close to grocery stores, gas station, Quick and easy access to 495, Tysons, Merrifield Mosaic Center and Target. Ready to move in!