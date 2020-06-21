3114 MANOR RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking hot tub

Designed To Delight! Look N' Love this gracious and spacious "Move-In" condition home that has been updated to excite and delight. First arrive and park in your convenient covered carport loaded with four floor-to-ceiling outdoor storage cabinets. Then experience the dramatic and welcoming entry foyer that introduces you to this "Welcome Home" contemporary rambler. You will immediately feel both the old fashioned comfort and the modern elegance as your eyes dance over to the cozy living room fireplace. The extras steal the show! Other notable features of this moderately open floor plan include a casually elegant formal living room with a stunning windowed wall; a traditionally elegant formal dining room; three dreamy bedrooms; a family sized kitchen with stunning granite counters plus a light filled skylight and a breathtaking master bath that boasts of a jetted tub, a heated towel rack, a glassed shower room, an enclosed water closet and more. Look no further if your goal is to RENT A DREAM! Additional $500 security deposit required for applicants with a pet.