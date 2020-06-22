Amenities
2905 Oak Knoll Dr Available 07/08/20 COMPLETELY RENOVATED 4BR, 2BA Cape Cod in Falls Church - TTastefully remodeled home, all 3 levels, top to bottom! Charming 4BR Cape cod in Oak Knoll community of Falls Church*Features Gourmet kitchen with center island 5-burner cooktop, custom stainless hood (a chef's delight), wall oven, light cream colored cabinets & granite counters*Inviting Living room*Laundry room conveniently located off kitchen*Designer lighting & beautiful hardwood floors throughout*2 bedrooms + 1 bath main level*2 additional bedrooms + 1 bath upper level*Currently, smaller bedroom on 2nd floor was converted to large walk in closet*Fully finished walk out basement with wet bar*Large level backyard with a bonus enclosed greenhouse just waiting for your special touches*LAWNCARE INCLUDED IN RENT*Virtual Tour to be added by 6.15.2020*AVAILABLE 7.8.2020*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Will Shafer for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*WShafer@chamberstheory.com or call 202.276.2633
(RLNE5855641)