All apartments in West Falls Church
Find more places like 2905 Oak Knoll Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Falls Church, VA
/
2905 Oak Knoll Dr
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

2905 Oak Knoll Dr

2905 Oak Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2905 Oak Knoll Drive, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2905 Oak Knoll Dr Available 07/08/20 COMPLETELY RENOVATED 4BR, 2BA Cape Cod in Falls Church - TTastefully remodeled home, all 3 levels, top to bottom! Charming 4BR Cape cod in Oak Knoll community of Falls Church*Features Gourmet kitchen with center island 5-burner cooktop, custom stainless hood (a chef's delight), wall oven, light cream colored cabinets & granite counters*Inviting Living room*Laundry room conveniently located off kitchen*Designer lighting & beautiful hardwood floors throughout*2 bedrooms + 1 bath main level*2 additional bedrooms + 1 bath upper level*Currently, smaller bedroom on 2nd floor was converted to large walk in closet*Fully finished walk out basement with wet bar*Large level backyard with a bonus enclosed greenhouse just waiting for your special touches*LAWNCARE INCLUDED IN RENT*Virtual Tour to be added by 6.15.2020*AVAILABLE 7.8.2020*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Will Shafer for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*WShafer@chamberstheory.com or call 202.276.2633

(RLNE5855641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Oak Knoll Dr have any available units?
2905 Oak Knoll Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 2905 Oak Knoll Dr have?
Some of 2905 Oak Knoll Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 Oak Knoll Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Oak Knoll Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Oak Knoll Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2905 Oak Knoll Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2905 Oak Knoll Dr offer parking?
No, 2905 Oak Knoll Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2905 Oak Knoll Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Oak Knoll Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Oak Knoll Dr have a pool?
No, 2905 Oak Knoll Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Oak Knoll Dr have accessible units?
No, 2905 Oak Knoll Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Oak Knoll Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 Oak Knoll Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2905 Oak Knoll Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2905 Oak Knoll Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St
West Falls Church, VA 22042
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir
West Falls Church, VA 22042

Similar Pages

West Falls Church 1 BedroomsWest Falls Church 2 Bedrooms
West Falls Church Apartments with BalconyWest Falls Church Apartments with Hardwood Floors
West Falls Church Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MD
Manassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University