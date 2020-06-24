All apartments in West Falls Church
Find more places like 2805 W GEORGE MASON ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Falls Church, VA
/
2805 W GEORGE MASON ROAD
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM

2805 W GEORGE MASON ROAD

2805 West George Mason Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2805 West George Mason Road, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
FANTASTIC LOCATION!! Charming Furnished 4bd 2bth home, lovely neighborhood (www.greenwaydowns.org). Deck & fenced yard. Walk to shops, restaurants, parks, trails, metro bus stop on corner. Amenities: coffeemaker, blender, toaster oven, microwave, iron, cookware, dishes, flatware. Fresh paint. Smoke-free home. Falls Church, a vibrant community connected by metro and major roads, close to restaurants, theaters and world-class shopping. Distance between Falls Church, VA and Washington, DC: 10 miles by car, following the I-66 route.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 W GEORGE MASON ROAD have any available units?
2805 W GEORGE MASON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 2805 W GEORGE MASON ROAD have?
Some of 2805 W GEORGE MASON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 W GEORGE MASON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2805 W GEORGE MASON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 W GEORGE MASON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2805 W GEORGE MASON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Falls Church.
Does 2805 W GEORGE MASON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2805 W GEORGE MASON ROAD offers parking.
Does 2805 W GEORGE MASON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2805 W GEORGE MASON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 W GEORGE MASON ROAD have a pool?
No, 2805 W GEORGE MASON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2805 W GEORGE MASON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2805 W GEORGE MASON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 W GEORGE MASON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 W GEORGE MASON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 W GEORGE MASON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2805 W GEORGE MASON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St
West Falls Church, VA 22042
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir
West Falls Church, VA 22042

Similar Pages

West Falls Church 1 BedroomsWest Falls Church 2 Bedrooms
West Falls Church Apartments with BalconyWest Falls Church Apartments with Hardwood Floors
West Falls Church Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MD
Manassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University