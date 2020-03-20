911 EWELL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious, Updated Home Lake Smith Terrace Virginia Beach - Spacious end unit townhouse near Haygood Rd & Independence Blvd. This townhouse has been beautifully updated with almost all new interior. Floor plan features living room/dining room combo, family room with fireplace, ceiling fan and sliding door to the patio outside. Kitchen has new cabinets, countertops & some new applicances. Updated vinyl plank flooring through out downstairs. Ceramic flooring in bathrooms. Three bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom with full bathroom & walk in closet. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. No pets allowed. No smoking in home. Available now.



No Pets Allowed



