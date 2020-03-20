All apartments in Virginia Beach
911 EWELL ROAD

911 Ewell Road · (757) 506-4662 ext. 000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

911 Ewell Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Lake Smith Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 911 EWELL ROAD · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1855 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious, Updated Home Lake Smith Terrace Virginia Beach - Spacious end unit townhouse near Haygood Rd & Independence Blvd. This townhouse has been beautifully updated with almost all new interior. Floor plan features living room/dining room combo, family room with fireplace, ceiling fan and sliding door to the patio outside. Kitchen has new cabinets, countertops & some new applicances. Updated vinyl plank flooring through out downstairs. Ceramic flooring in bathrooms. Three bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom with full bathroom & walk in closet. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. No pets allowed. No smoking in home. Available now.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5677106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 EWELL ROAD have any available units?
911 EWELL ROAD has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 EWELL ROAD have?
Some of 911 EWELL ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 EWELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
911 EWELL ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 EWELL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 911 EWELL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 911 EWELL ROAD offer parking?
No, 911 EWELL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 911 EWELL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 EWELL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 EWELL ROAD have a pool?
No, 911 EWELL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 911 EWELL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 911 EWELL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 911 EWELL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 EWELL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
