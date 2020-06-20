All apartments in Virginia Beach
7207 Atlantic Avenue

Location

7207 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
North Virginia Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3597 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Pristine Oceanside 2-story single family home with a 2-car garage and oversized driveway! This custom designed home features 3 bedrooms on the first floor with private en-suite bathrooms, family room with wet bar, along with a bonus room over the garage. The second floor is bright and open with handcrafted wood ceilings, and includes a state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen, adjoining dining area, living room with gas linear fireplace and custom bookcases. Enjoy relaxing in the sunroom with walls of windows. The master bedroom suite features a cedar walk-in closet, gym/office and bath with large custom stone walk-in steam shower. Entertain on the covered porches and brick patio area with built-in grill and outside shower. Access the beach from private easement that leads to 73rd Street. Professional landscaping will be maintained by owner. Available immediately. Non-smoking unit. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7207 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
7207 Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 7207 Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 7207 Atlantic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7207 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7207 Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7207 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7207 Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 7207 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7207 Atlantic Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7207 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7207 Atlantic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7207 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 7207 Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7207 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7207 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7207 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7207 Atlantic Avenue has units with dishwashers.
