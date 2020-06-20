7207 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

Pristine Oceanside 2-story single family home with a 2-car garage and oversized driveway! This custom designed home features 3 bedrooms on the first floor with private en-suite bathrooms, family room with wet bar, along with a bonus room over the garage. The second floor is bright and open with handcrafted wood ceilings, and includes a state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen, adjoining dining area, living room with gas linear fireplace and custom bookcases. Enjoy relaxing in the sunroom with walls of windows. The master bedroom suite features a cedar walk-in closet, gym/office and bath with large custom stone walk-in steam shower. Entertain on the covered porches and brick patio area with built-in grill and outside shower. Access the beach from private easement that leads to 73rd Street. Professional landscaping will be maintained by owner. Available immediately. Non-smoking unit. No pets allowed.