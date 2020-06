Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful, very well maintained condo in great location with a lovely open floor plan. Newer carpet throughout and a newer refrigerator. Two masters with full bath and plenty of closet space. Condo also has enclosed patio with storage shed. Superb location with easy access to major highways, bases, shopping and more. No smoking inside premises. Sorry, no pets. Available Now!