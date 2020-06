Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

For Rent Month to Month Term:

Your home search is over! This home has neutral colors and open floor plan. This well maintained home includes; Washer/ Dryer combo, refrigerator newer oven/range, dishwasher. HVAC only 2 years old. New water heater and upgraded LVP flooring. Large deck and balcony overlook nature and marsh/wetlands, close to beach and city park marshview point with biking and walking trails. Bike to the beach and live the coastal VA lifestyle..