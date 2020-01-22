600 S Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage media room

Spectacular Oceanfront Mediterranean Gated Treasure w/Panoramic 180-degree Ocean Views!

This large 9,000 sq. ft. lavish estate boasts an elevator, stunning custom scrollwork staircase, security system, 12.5' floor to ceiling slider doors & windows on the 3rd floor living area, gas fireplace, library, well-appointed gourmet eat-in kitchen, media room w/audio-visual equipment, covered balcony, 1 ensuite bedroom & 1/2 bath. The 2nd floor includes a laundry room along w/5 ensuite bedrooms, which includes the stunning master ensuite w/premium fixtures and his & her full baths & walk-in closets, & wide covered balcony. The 1st floor has an inviting family room, 1 ensuite bedroom, 1/2 bath, laundry room w/full size washer & dryer, & a separate private entrance. Well manicured landscaping surrounds the reinforced 12 ft. seawall surrounding the property. An abundance of parking w/a 4-car garage & up to 15 cars in the driveway! Nonsmoking premises, pets case by case with owner approval!