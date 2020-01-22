All apartments in Virginia Beach
600 S Atlantic Avenue

600 South Atlantic Avenue · (888) 737-9246
600 South Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Croatan

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$7,200

7 Bed · 9 Bath · 9000 sqft

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Spectacular Oceanfront Mediterranean Gated Treasure w/Panoramic 180-degree Ocean Views!
This large 9,000 sq. ft. lavish estate boasts an elevator, stunning custom scrollwork staircase, security system, 12.5' floor to ceiling slider doors & windows on the 3rd floor living area, gas fireplace, library, well-appointed gourmet eat-in kitchen, media room w/audio-visual equipment, covered balcony, 1 ensuite bedroom & 1/2 bath. The 2nd floor includes a laundry room along w/5 ensuite bedrooms, which includes the stunning master ensuite w/premium fixtures and his & her full baths & walk-in closets, & wide covered balcony. The 1st floor has an inviting family room, 1 ensuite bedroom, 1/2 bath, laundry room w/full size washer & dryer, & a separate private entrance. Well manicured landscaping surrounds the reinforced 12 ft. seawall surrounding the property. An abundance of parking w/a 4-car garage & up to 15 cars in the driveway! Nonsmoking premises, pets case by case with owner approval!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 600 S Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
600 S Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $7,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 S Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 600 S Atlantic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 S Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
600 S Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 S Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 S Atlantic Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 600 S Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 600 S Atlantic Avenue does offer parking.
Does 600 S Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 S Atlantic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 S Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 600 S Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 600 S Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 600 S Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 600 S Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 S Atlantic Avenue has units with dishwashers.
