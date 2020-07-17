Amenities

5844 Ludington Drive Available 07/23/20 THE RESERVE @ TARLETON OAKS - Townhouse style condo with 2 master suites and a "bonus room", perfect for office, crafts, nursery, or even a small 3rd bedroom. Living room with gas fireplace; dining room; all appliances & stack washer/dryer. Rent includes water/sewer, trash, grounds maintenance, and access to community pool. Assigned parking. Small pet considered with additional deposit. Drive by first then call for showing or apply online at www.howardhannarentals.com.



