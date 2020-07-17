All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like 5844 Ludington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
5844 Ludington Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

5844 Ludington Drive

5844 Ludington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5844 Ludington Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
5844 Ludington Drive Available 07/23/20 THE RESERVE @ TARLETON OAKS - Townhouse style condo with 2 master suites and a "bonus room", perfect for office, crafts, nursery, or even a small 3rd bedroom. Living room with gas fireplace; dining room; all appliances & stack washer/dryer. Rent includes water/sewer, trash, grounds maintenance, and access to community pool. Assigned parking. Small pet considered with additional deposit. Drive by first then call for showing or apply online at www.howardhannarentals.com.

(RLNE5867650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5844 Ludington Drive have any available units?
5844 Ludington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5844 Ludington Drive have?
Some of 5844 Ludington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5844 Ludington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5844 Ludington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5844 Ludington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5844 Ludington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5844 Ludington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5844 Ludington Drive offers parking.
Does 5844 Ludington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5844 Ludington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5844 Ludington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5844 Ludington Drive has a pool.
Does 5844 Ludington Drive have accessible units?
No, 5844 Ludington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5844 Ludington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5844 Ludington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodshire Apartments
149 S Budding Ave
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Saltmeadow Bay Apartments
757 Saltmeadow Bay Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Magnolia Run
5697 Magnolia Run Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
The Cascades
2133 Amberbrooke Way
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Linkhorn Bay Apartments
1201 Waterfront Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Windsong Apartment Homes
2352 Windway Ln
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Nexus
544 Newtown Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Dove Landing Apartments
5301 Justin Ct #104
Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 Bedrooms
Virginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly Places
Virginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VAChesapeake, VANewport News, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VACarrollton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia Beach
North Central

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University