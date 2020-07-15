All apartments in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA
5344 DEFORD Road
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:40 AM

5344 DEFORD Road

5344 Deford Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5344 Deford Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Northwest Virginia Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bright and open 2nd floor condo overlooking Cypress Point Golf Course. Great condition. Large eat-in kitchen; Master suite with and luxury bath with double sinks, jetted tub, separate shower and huge walk-in closet. 2 additional spacious bedrooms plus office/study. Spacious 2 car garage with lots of storage. Minutes to Little Creek and Norfolk Naval Base. This is a nonsmoking property. Pets case by case. CONDO ASSOCIATION HAS PET POLICY OF NO MORE THAN 1 DOG NOT TO EXCEED 50 LBS OR 1 DOMESTIC CAT. PLEASE CALL AGENT FOR OWNER'S APPROVAL BEFORE SCHEDULING APPOINTMENT. Apply online @ https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21247

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5344 DEFORD Road have any available units?
5344 DEFORD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5344 DEFORD Road have?
Some of 5344 DEFORD Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5344 DEFORD Road currently offering any rent specials?
5344 DEFORD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5344 DEFORD Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5344 DEFORD Road is pet friendly.
Does 5344 DEFORD Road offer parking?
Yes, 5344 DEFORD Road offers parking.
Does 5344 DEFORD Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5344 DEFORD Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5344 DEFORD Road have a pool?
No, 5344 DEFORD Road does not have a pool.
Does 5344 DEFORD Road have accessible units?
No, 5344 DEFORD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5344 DEFORD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5344 DEFORD Road has units with dishwashers.
