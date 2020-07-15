5344 DEFORD Road

Amenities
Bright and open 2nd floor condo overlooking Cypress Point Golf Course. Great condition. Large eat-in kitchen; Master suite with and luxury bath with double sinks, jetted tub, separate shower and huge walk-in closet. 2 additional spacious bedrooms plus office/study. Spacious 2 car garage with lots of storage. Minutes to Little Creek and Norfolk Naval Base. This is a nonsmoking property. Pets case by case. CONDO ASSOCIATION HAS PET POLICY OF NO MORE THAN 1 DOG NOT TO EXCEED 50 LBS OR 1 DOMESTIC CAT. PLEASE CALL AGENT FOR OWNER'S APPROVAL BEFORE SCHEDULING APPOINTMENT. Apply online @ https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21247