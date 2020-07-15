5344 DEFORD Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Bright and open 2nd floor condo overlooking Cypress Point Golf Course. Great condition. Large eat-in kitchen; Master suite with and luxury bath with double sinks, jetted tub, separate shower and huge walk-in closet. 2 additional spacious bedrooms plus office/study. Spacious 2 car garage with lots of storage. Minutes to Little Creek and Norfolk Naval Base. This is a nonsmoking property. Pets case by case. CONDO ASSOCIATION HAS PET POLICY OF NO MORE THAN 1 DOG NOT TO EXCEED 50 LBS OR 1 DOMESTIC CAT. PLEASE CALL AGENT FOR OWNER'S APPROVAL BEFORE SCHEDULING APPOINTMENT. Apply online @ https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21247