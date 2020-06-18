All apartments in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA
514 24th St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:32 PM

514 24th St

514 24th Street · (540) 625-1891
Virginia Beach
Northeast Virginia Beach
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

514 24th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Northeast Virginia Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
At just 4 blocks to the Va Beach Oceanfront you can't beat the location of this lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Enjoy summer beach living at its finest! Convenient to dining, shops, breweries, and so many outdoor summer activities! The condo features plenty of natural light and an open concept kitchen/ living room area. Sit out of your balcony and enjoy the view. The condo community also features an outdoor pool, and you have reserved off-street parking. Sorry no pets allowed. Apply online at renterswarehouse.com $60 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150.00 and deposit due at lease signing. Ask about our $0 Cash Security Deposit option for those that qualify. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more. Available July 10th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 24th St have any available units?
514 24th St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 24th St have?
Some of 514 24th St's amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 24th St currently offering any rent specials?
514 24th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 24th St pet-friendly?
No, 514 24th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 514 24th St offer parking?
Yes, 514 24th St does offer parking.
Does 514 24th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 24th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 24th St have a pool?
Yes, 514 24th St has a pool.
Does 514 24th St have accessible units?
No, 514 24th St does not have accessible units.
Does 514 24th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 24th St does not have units with dishwashers.
