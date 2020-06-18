514 24th St

Amenities

At just 4 blocks to the Va Beach Oceanfront you can't beat the location of this lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Enjoy summer beach living at its finest! Convenient to dining, shops, breweries, and so many outdoor summer activities! The condo features plenty of natural light and an open concept kitchen/ living room area. Sit out of your balcony and enjoy the view. The condo community also features an outdoor pool, and you have reserved off-street parking. Sorry no pets allowed. Apply online at renterswarehouse.com $60 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150.00 and deposit due at lease signing. Ask about our $0 Cash Security Deposit option for those that qualify. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more. Available July 10th