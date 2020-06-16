502 Surfside Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

FULLY FURNISHED 2020-2021 WINTER RENTAL



Large & in charge - Sea La Vie is the perfect fit for you and your family!

Not only is Sea La Vie a winter tenant's dream, it's also a cook's paradise - Equipped with a Thermador oven, stainless steel appliances, marble countertops and custom cabinets, this kitchen is sure to be a gathering place for your family!



Your can spread out and enjoy one of the three decks attached to the house. Eat al fresco on the top deck. Take in the fresh sea air, or spend time together in the living area.

Utilities not included in rent.



Located just 3 blocks from the premier Croatan Beach. The neighborhood sits elegantly amidst palm trees with Virginia Beach's finest restaurants within a five-minute drive.