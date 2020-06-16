All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

502 Surfside Ave.

502 Surfside Avenue · (757) 428-0432
Location

502 Surfside Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Croatan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Sep 10

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED 2020-2021 WINTER RENTAL

Large & in charge - Sea La Vie is the perfect fit for you and your family!
Not only is Sea La Vie a winter tenant's dream, it's also a cook's paradise - Equipped with a Thermador oven, stainless steel appliances, marble countertops and custom cabinets, this kitchen is sure to be a gathering place for your family!

Your can spread out and enjoy one of the three decks attached to the house. Eat al fresco on the top deck. Take in the fresh sea air, or spend time together in the living area.
Utilities not included in rent.

Contact our office for more information today!
Located just 3 blocks from the premier Croatan Beach. The neighborhood sits elegantly amidst palm trees with Virginia Beach's finest restaurants within a five-minute drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Surfside Ave. have any available units?
502 Surfside Ave. has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Surfside Ave. have?
Some of 502 Surfside Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Surfside Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
502 Surfside Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Surfside Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 502 Surfside Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 502 Surfside Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 502 Surfside Ave. does offer parking.
Does 502 Surfside Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Surfside Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Surfside Ave. have a pool?
No, 502 Surfside Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 502 Surfside Ave. have accessible units?
No, 502 Surfside Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Surfside Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Surfside Ave. has units with dishwashers.
