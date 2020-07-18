All apartments in Virginia Beach
5017 Lansglen Ct.
5017 Lansglen Ct.

5017 Lansglen Court · No Longer Available
Location

5017 Lansglen Court, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
5017 Lansglen Ct. Available 09/10/20 Nice condo in a cul-da-sack - Well maintained condo just minutes away from Va. Beach Town Center. Very nice contemporary decor on the interior. The upstairs bedrooms are separated by a large loft that can serve as an office or additional family room.

(RLNE4950685)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 5017 Lansglen Ct. have any available units?
5017 Lansglen Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5017 Lansglen Ct. have?
Some of 5017 Lansglen Ct.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5017 Lansglen Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5017 Lansglen Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5017 Lansglen Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 5017 Lansglen Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 5017 Lansglen Ct. offer parking?
No, 5017 Lansglen Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 5017 Lansglen Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5017 Lansglen Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5017 Lansglen Ct. have a pool?
No, 5017 Lansglen Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5017 Lansglen Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5017 Lansglen Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5017 Lansglen Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5017 Lansglen Ct. has units with dishwashers.
