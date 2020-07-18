5017 Lansglen Ct. Available 09/10/20 Nice condo in a cul-da-sack - Well maintained condo just minutes away from Va. Beach Town Center. Very nice contemporary decor on the interior. The upstairs bedrooms are separated by a large loft that can serve as an office or additional family room.
(RLNE4950685)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5017 Lansglen Ct. have any available units?
5017 Lansglen Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.