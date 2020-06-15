All apartments in Virginia Beach
4977 Adelia Dr
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:57 AM

4977 Adelia Dr

4977 Adelia Dr · (757) 480-2303
Location

4977 Adelia Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Northwest Virginia Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4977 Adelia Dr · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
2 bedroom Condo close to Military Bases and Shore Dr - Beautiful end unit remodeled 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Condominium. Beautiful wood floors, kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, gas fireplace. Gas hot water and heat, central air, stack washer and dryer. Close to Military bases and interstates. Rent includes trash disposal, water and sewer. And Condominium Association Pool and Clubhouse. It won't last long $1350.00 rent and $1350 security deposit. No pets, no smoking inside unit.
Contact our office Monday thru Friday 9:00-5:30 for an appointment to show you this beautiful home. Use of Condo Assoc. pool and clubhouse.
DICK KELLY REAL ESTATE CO.
8124 A Shore Dr
Norfolk, VA 23518
757-480-2303

EHO/Realtor

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3407107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4977 Adelia Dr have any available units?
4977 Adelia Dr has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4977 Adelia Dr have?
Some of 4977 Adelia Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4977 Adelia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4977 Adelia Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4977 Adelia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4977 Adelia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 4977 Adelia Dr offer parking?
No, 4977 Adelia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4977 Adelia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4977 Adelia Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4977 Adelia Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4977 Adelia Dr has a pool.
Does 4977 Adelia Dr have accessible units?
No, 4977 Adelia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4977 Adelia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4977 Adelia Dr has units with dishwashers.
