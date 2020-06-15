4977 Adelia Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

2 bedroom Condo close to Military Bases and Shore Dr - Beautiful end unit remodeled 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Condominium. Beautiful wood floors, kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, gas fireplace. Gas hot water and heat, central air, stack washer and dryer. Close to Military bases and interstates. Rent includes trash disposal, water and sewer. And Condominium Association Pool and Clubhouse. It won't last long $1350.00 rent and $1350 security deposit. No pets, no smoking inside unit.

Contact our office Monday thru Friday 9:00-5:30 for an appointment to show you this beautiful home. Use of Condo Assoc. pool and clubhouse.

DICK KELLY REAL ESTATE CO.

8124 A Shore Dr

Norfolk, VA 23518

757-480-2303



EHO/Realtor



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3407107)