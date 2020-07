Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

ENJOY LIFE AT THE BEACH! Newer rehab- Two bedroom condo in the sought after Rudee's Inlet location! Just seconds from the oceanfront!Newer tile, newer paint throughout. Laundry room on site. Call today to schedule your showing and you too can enjoy life at the beach!