Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This 2 Master Bedrooms Townhouse with fireplace and private backyard space is located in a nice, established and quiet neighborhood. Perfect rental for family or individual. Plenty of shopping and entertainment all around . Minutes away from the shores of Virginia Beach, docks and fishing Piers as well as Hwy 264. Look not further, Your lovely home awaits you.