3810 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

One level living on the 3rd floor of the building. Easy access by elevator and stairs. Parking spaces are located close to the building and protected by a wall enclosure. The newly renovated and historical icon , the CAVALIER HOTEL, is located just across the street with six different venues of restaurants. EAT BISTRO , the local favorite , is less than a block away. Isle of Capri renowned for its Italian cuisine is oceanside just steps away across the street. This apartment is part of the HEART of living at the NORTH END!