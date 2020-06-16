All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:14 PM

3810 Atlantic Avenue

3810 Atlantic Avenue · (757) 425-2500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3810 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Northeast Virginia Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
One level living on the 3rd floor of the building. Easy access by elevator and stairs. Parking spaces are located close to the building and protected by a wall enclosure. The newly renovated and historical icon , the CAVALIER HOTEL, is located just across the street with six different venues of restaurants. EAT BISTRO , the local favorite , is less than a block away. Isle of Capri renowned for its Italian cuisine is oceanside just steps away across the street. This apartment is part of the HEART of living at the NORTH END!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
3810 Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 3810 Atlantic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3810 Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 3810 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3810 Atlantic Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3810 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3810 Atlantic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 3810 Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3810 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3810 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3810 Atlantic Avenue has units with dishwashers.
