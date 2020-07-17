All apartments in Virginia Beach
3561 Good Hope Road

3561 Good Hope Road · No Longer Available
Location

3561 Good Hope Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
This gorgeous property is conveniently located in the Pecan Gardens area of Virginia Beach! With 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms this single family home offers plenty of amenities including but not limited to: Attached 1-car Garage! Washer and Dryer Included! Stainless Steel Appliances! Granite Countertops! Driveway Space! Rear Patio! Utility Shed! En-suite Master Bathroom! Raised Garden Bed! Fully-fenced Backyard! Pet Friendly with 1-time fee! Good credit Required! $60 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150 due at lease signing. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more! Ask about our new NO UPFRONT CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT option for those that qualify, sorry no vouchers, Good credit required!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3561 Good Hope Road have any available units?
3561 Good Hope Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3561 Good Hope Road have?
Some of 3561 Good Hope Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3561 Good Hope Road currently offering any rent specials?
3561 Good Hope Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3561 Good Hope Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3561 Good Hope Road is pet friendly.
Does 3561 Good Hope Road offer parking?
Yes, 3561 Good Hope Road offers parking.
Does 3561 Good Hope Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3561 Good Hope Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3561 Good Hope Road have a pool?
Yes, 3561 Good Hope Road has a pool.
Does 3561 Good Hope Road have accessible units?
No, 3561 Good Hope Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3561 Good Hope Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3561 Good Hope Road does not have units with dishwashers.
