3561 Good Hope Road

This gorgeous property is conveniently located in the Pecan Gardens area of Virginia Beach! With 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms this single family home offers plenty of amenities including but not limited to: Attached 1-car Garage! Washer and Dryer Included! Stainless Steel Appliances! Granite Countertops! Driveway Space! Rear Patio! Utility Shed! En-suite Master Bathroom! Raised Garden Bed! Fully-fenced Backyard! Pet Friendly with 1-time fee! Good credit Required! $60 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150 due at lease signing. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more! Ask about our new NO UPFRONT CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT option for those that qualify, sorry no vouchers, Good credit required!