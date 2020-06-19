Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 3477 Woodburne Drive. This charming townhome has upgrades galore! Warm and inviting colors throughout welcome you home. The large, open kitchen has custom tile from the backsplashes to the decorative flooring. The living room has beautiful, modern wallpaper on the accent wall. A cozy patio in the backyard is perfect for relaxing in private or enjoying friends an family. There is a half bath downstairs and a shared full bathroom upstairs. The master bedroom has an additional half bathroom. There is a convenient upstairs laundry with washer and dryer as well. This beautiful townhome is available now. Sorry, no pets, no smoking. You are welcome to apply online at www.bhhstownerentals.com.