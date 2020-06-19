All apartments in Virginia Beach
3477 Woodburne Drive

Location

3477 Woodburne Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1208 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 3477 Woodburne Drive. This charming townhome has upgrades galore! Warm and inviting colors throughout welcome you home. The large, open kitchen has custom tile from the backsplashes to the decorative flooring. The living room has beautiful, modern wallpaper on the accent wall. A cozy patio in the backyard is perfect for relaxing in private or enjoying friends an family. There is a half bath downstairs and a shared full bathroom upstairs. The master bedroom has an additional half bathroom. There is a convenient upstairs laundry with washer and dryer as well. This beautiful townhome is available now. Sorry, no pets, no smoking. You are welcome to apply online at www.bhhstownerentals.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3477 Woodburne Drive have any available units?
3477 Woodburne Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3477 Woodburne Drive have?
Some of 3477 Woodburne Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3477 Woodburne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3477 Woodburne Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3477 Woodburne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3477 Woodburne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 3477 Woodburne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3477 Woodburne Drive does offer parking.
Does 3477 Woodburne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3477 Woodburne Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3477 Woodburne Drive have a pool?
No, 3477 Woodburne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3477 Woodburne Drive have accessible units?
No, 3477 Woodburne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3477 Woodburne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3477 Woodburne Drive has units with dishwashers.
