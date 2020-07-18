2648 Christopher Farms Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Stunning 4 bedroom gracious home in second to none Christopher Farms. Large light filled rooms. Refreshed kitchen, relaxing front porch. Master suite with separate tub and shower. Wooded view, sought after schools, community parks and lake. Truly a great place to call home. Minimum credit score of 630, total house hold income of 2.5 times the rent, 2 years positive rental history, pets on approval WITH 2years rental history with pet and fully refundable deposit of $300 per pet. Apply online at https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21250.