Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
2648 Christopher Farms Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM

2648 Christopher Farms Drive

2648 Christopher Farms Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2648 Christopher Farms Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23453
Christopher Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Stunning 4 bedroom gracious home in second to none Christopher Farms. Large light filled rooms. Refreshed kitchen, relaxing front porch. Master suite with separate tub and shower. Wooded view, sought after schools, community parks and lake. Truly a great place to call home. Minimum credit score of 630, total house hold income of 2.5 times the rent, 2 years positive rental history, pets on approval WITH 2years rental history with pet and fully refundable deposit of $300 per pet. Apply online at https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21250.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2648 Christopher Farms Drive have any available units?
2648 Christopher Farms Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2648 Christopher Farms Drive have?
Some of 2648 Christopher Farms Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2648 Christopher Farms Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2648 Christopher Farms Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2648 Christopher Farms Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2648 Christopher Farms Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2648 Christopher Farms Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2648 Christopher Farms Drive offers parking.
Does 2648 Christopher Farms Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2648 Christopher Farms Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2648 Christopher Farms Drive have a pool?
No, 2648 Christopher Farms Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2648 Christopher Farms Drive have accessible units?
No, 2648 Christopher Farms Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2648 Christopher Farms Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2648 Christopher Farms Drive has units with dishwashers.
