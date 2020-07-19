Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2225 Chadwick Dr Available 08/21/20 3BR 2.5BA townhouse. Located in the Wolfsnare section of Virginia Beach, excellent access to Hilltop, Oceanfront and amenities. - Beautiful townhome available for lease in the month of August. Located in the Wolfsnare section of Virginia Beach. 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. All hardwood and engineered flooring throughout, expansive layout features large master bedroom, full master bath. Kitchen is an open galley layout with updated appliances, beautiful granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space. Windows are upgraded as well as floor treatments in the downstairs.



End unit Townhome affords you space and comfort, no neighbors on one side with a unique lot layout offering much more outdoor space than commonly available. Ready for immediate occupancy.



Unit features washer & dryer, central HVAC, master bathroom, full guest bathroom, separate living and family rooms, fully enclosed sun porch and a small private backyard with dedicated parking.



(RLNE4429891)