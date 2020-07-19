All apartments in Virginia Beach
2225 Chadwick Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

2225 Chadwick Dr

2225 Chadwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2225 Chadwick Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Northeast Virginia Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2225 Chadwick Dr Available 08/21/20 3BR 2.5BA townhouse. Located in the Wolfsnare section of Virginia Beach, excellent access to Hilltop, Oceanfront and amenities. - Beautiful townhome available for lease in the month of August. Located in the Wolfsnare section of Virginia Beach. 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. All hardwood and engineered flooring throughout, expansive layout features large master bedroom, full master bath. Kitchen is an open galley layout with updated appliances, beautiful granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space. Windows are upgraded as well as floor treatments in the downstairs.

End unit Townhome affords you space and comfort, no neighbors on one side with a unique lot layout offering much more outdoor space than commonly available. Ready for immediate occupancy.

Unit features washer & dryer, central HVAC, master bathroom, full guest bathroom, separate living and family rooms, fully enclosed sun porch and a small private backyard with dedicated parking.

(RLNE4429891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 Chadwick Dr have any available units?
2225 Chadwick Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 Chadwick Dr have?
Some of 2225 Chadwick Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 Chadwick Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Chadwick Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Chadwick Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2225 Chadwick Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2225 Chadwick Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2225 Chadwick Dr offers parking.
Does 2225 Chadwick Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2225 Chadwick Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Chadwick Dr have a pool?
No, 2225 Chadwick Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2225 Chadwick Dr have accessible units?
No, 2225 Chadwick Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Chadwick Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 Chadwick Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
