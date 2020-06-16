All apartments in Virginia Beach
221 Market Street

221 Market St. · (757) 456-2345
Location

221 Market St., Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Northwest Virginia Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 543 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live in the heart of Va Beach in this beautiful open loft style condo featuring secure building access, roof top views, all while being just a short walk away from some of the best restaurants & entertainment in town. Interior features include 11' ceilings with open beams & exposed ducts, brand new laminate floors. Floor to ceiling windows for natural lighting, brand new washer and dryer and other stainless steel appliances. Truly a must see! No dogs. Apply online @https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21270.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Market Street have any available units?
221 Market Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 Market Street have?
Some of 221 Market Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 Market Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Market Street pet-friendly?
No, 221 Market Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 221 Market Street offer parking?
Yes, 221 Market Street does offer parking.
Does 221 Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 Market Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Market Street have a pool?
No, 221 Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 Market Street have accessible units?
No, 221 Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Market Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Market Street has units with dishwashers.
