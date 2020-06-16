221 Market Street

Amenities
Live in the heart of Va Beach in this beautiful open loft style condo featuring secure building access, roof top views, all while being just a short walk away from some of the best restaurants & entertainment in town. Interior features include 11' ceilings with open beams & exposed ducts, brand new laminate floors. Floor to ceiling windows for natural lighting, brand new washer and dryer and other stainless steel appliances. Truly a must see! No dogs. Apply online @https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21270.