All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like 2128 Retreat Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
2128 Retreat Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

2128 Retreat Court

2128 Retreat Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Northeast Virginia Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2128 Retreat Court, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Northeast Virginia Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
e-payments
2128 Retreat Court Available 07/14/20 ***2 MASTER SUITE**with 2 FULL BATH! Spacious Condo w/ POOL- Open Floor Plan- Water, S&T Included!!! - ***2 MASTER SUITE**with 2 FULL BATH! Spacious Condo w/ POOL- Open Floor Plan- Water, S&T Included!!!
CALL NOW for LIVE AGENT: 757-744-9058. This lovely condo is located off First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach and is minutes to the Virginia Beach Ocean Front, Dam Neck, Oceana, and Little Creek Naval bases. This area is close to lots of shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Located on the third floor, this condo boasts an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, and skylights.

There are 2 master bedrooms with attached baths, a large combined living and dining room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen, and balcony.

Use of the community pool, washer/dryer, and water are included in the rent. This unit won't last long, call today for more details, showing times, or for similar listings in other areas. Interested in submitting an application? Visit our office or apply online at :

Real Property Management Hampton Roads
5394 Kemps River Dr., Ste 103
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
www.rpmhamptonroads.com
Leasing: (757) 395-4274

This is a service of www.rpmhamptonroads.com- Virginia Beach and Hampton Road's leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online and even take a video tour of our available homes online!

*Photos and videos are provided at the agents discretion, for purposes of advertising only, and may not be an accurate depiction of the current appearance and/or condition of the rental property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4424977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 Retreat Court have any available units?
2128 Retreat Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2128 Retreat Court have?
Some of 2128 Retreat Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2128 Retreat Court currently offering any rent specials?
2128 Retreat Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 Retreat Court pet-friendly?
No, 2128 Retreat Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 2128 Retreat Court offer parking?
Yes, 2128 Retreat Court offers parking.
Does 2128 Retreat Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2128 Retreat Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 Retreat Court have a pool?
Yes, 2128 Retreat Court has a pool.
Does 2128 Retreat Court have accessible units?
No, 2128 Retreat Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 Retreat Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2128 Retreat Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harpers Square Apartments
1401 E Intruder Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Woodshire Apartments
149 S Budding Ave
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Legends At The Beach
3100 Hunters Chase Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Saltmeadow Bay Apartments
757 Saltmeadow Bay Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
South Beach
400 Eden Roc Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Spring Water
1205 Colgin Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Haven Apartments & Townhomes
1870 Enterprise Ct
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Latitudes
1701 Chase Pointe Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 Bedrooms
Virginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly Places
Virginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VAChesapeake, VANewport News, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VACarrollton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia Beach
North Central

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University