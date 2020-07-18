2128 Retreat Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking pool e-payments

***2 MASTER SUITE**with 2 FULL BATH! Spacious Condo w/ POOL- Open Floor Plan- Water, S&T Included!!!

CALL NOW for LIVE AGENT: 757-744-9058. This lovely condo is located off First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach and is minutes to the Virginia Beach Ocean Front, Dam Neck, Oceana, and Little Creek Naval bases. This area is close to lots of shopping, dining, and entertainment.



Located on the third floor, this condo boasts an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, and skylights.



There are 2 master bedrooms with attached baths, a large combined living and dining room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen, and balcony.



Use of the community pool, washer/dryer, and water are included in the rent. This unit won't last long, call today for more details, showing times, or for similar listings in other areas. Interested in submitting an application? Visit our office or apply online at :



Real Property Management Hampton Roads

5394 Kemps River Dr., Ste 103

Virginia Beach, VA 23464

www.rpmhamptonroads.com

Leasing: (757) 395-4274



This is a service of www.rpmhamptonroads.com- Virginia Beach and Hampton Road's leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online and even take a video tour of our available homes online!



No Pets Allowed



