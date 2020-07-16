Amenities
1617 Ocean Bay Drive Available 07/22/20 1st Floor Condo in Ocean Lakes - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom first floor Condo has laminate floors and a fire place. The kitchen has ceramic tile counter tops. The kitchen opens up to the living room, creating an open feel to this beautiful home. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the bathrooms have been updated. There is outside storage. This amazing condo is just minutes from Red Wing Park and Dam Neck Naval Base. The neighborhood has 3 pools, basketball courts, tennis courts and multiple playgrounds. The application fee is $45.00 and we require 1 months rent for a security deposit. Please contact us with any questions or to view the property (757) 955-2010.
Tenant is responsible for electricity. Water, sanitation and trash are included in the rent!
Please contact us for our pet policy.
The schools in this district are:
Ocean Lakes Elementary
Coporate Landing Middle
Ocean Lakes High
