Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

1617 Ocean Bay Drive

1617 Ocean Bay Drive · (757) 955-2010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1617 Ocean Bay Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1617 Ocean Bay Drive · Avail. Jul 22

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
1617 Ocean Bay Drive Available 07/22/20 1st Floor Condo in Ocean Lakes - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom first floor Condo has laminate floors and a fire place. The kitchen has ceramic tile counter tops. The kitchen opens up to the living room, creating an open feel to this beautiful home. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the bathrooms have been updated. There is outside storage. This amazing condo is just minutes from Red Wing Park and Dam Neck Naval Base. The neighborhood has 3 pools, basketball courts, tennis courts and multiple playgrounds. The application fee is $45.00 and we require 1 months rent for a security deposit. Please contact us with any questions or to view the property (757) 955-2010.

Tenant is responsible for electricity. Water, sanitation and trash are included in the rent!
Please contact us for our pet policy.

The schools in this district are:
Ocean Lakes Elementary
Coporate Landing Middle
Ocean Lakes High

(RLNE1992964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Ocean Bay Drive have any available units?
1617 Ocean Bay Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 Ocean Bay Drive have?
Some of 1617 Ocean Bay Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Ocean Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Ocean Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Ocean Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 Ocean Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1617 Ocean Bay Drive offer parking?
No, 1617 Ocean Bay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1617 Ocean Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 Ocean Bay Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Ocean Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1617 Ocean Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 1617 Ocean Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 1617 Ocean Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Ocean Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 Ocean Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
