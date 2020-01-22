Amenities

1251 Eaglewood Dr. Available 06/15/20 Ranch Home In Red Mill - Enjoy the splendor of this cozy, well-maintained ranch home with living room/dining room combo and decorative fireplace. All appliances included, including washer and dryer, newer Stainless Steel fridge, and an extra fridge in the garage. The home also features large bedrooms, walk-in closet in the master suite, and a private fenced backyard. Beautiful Natural Light shines through the living room from the newer skylights. Welcome Home! Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional pet deposit and pet rent. Sorry, NO CATS! NO SMOKING! Available JUN 15.



(RLNE5712713)