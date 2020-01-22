All apartments in Virginia Beach
1251 Eaglewood Dr.

1251 Eaglewood Drive · (757) 436-5500
Location

1251 Eaglewood Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1251 Eaglewood Dr. · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1251 Eaglewood Dr. Available 06/15/20 Ranch Home In Red Mill - Enjoy the splendor of this cozy, well-maintained ranch home with living room/dining room combo and decorative fireplace. All appliances included, including washer and dryer, newer Stainless Steel fridge, and an extra fridge in the garage. The home also features large bedrooms, walk-in closet in the master suite, and a private fenced backyard. Beautiful Natural Light shines through the living room from the newer skylights. Welcome Home! Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional pet deposit and pet rent. Sorry, NO CATS! NO SMOKING! Available JUN 15.

(RLNE5712713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 Eaglewood Dr. have any available units?
1251 Eaglewood Dr. has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1251 Eaglewood Dr. have?
Some of 1251 Eaglewood Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 Eaglewood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1251 Eaglewood Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 Eaglewood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1251 Eaglewood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1251 Eaglewood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1251 Eaglewood Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1251 Eaglewood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1251 Eaglewood Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 Eaglewood Dr. have a pool?
No, 1251 Eaglewood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1251 Eaglewood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1251 Eaglewood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 Eaglewood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1251 Eaglewood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
