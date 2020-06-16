All apartments in Virginia Beach
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 57 1/2 St, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
North Virginia Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 125 57 1/2 Street · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful Furnished 3-Story North End Seasonal Rental with Elevator - Vacation in luxury style and comfort in this fully furnished 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath resort beach home with elevator. The home is situated in the quiet North End neighborhood of Virginia Beach on the ocean side of Atlantic Avenue. Just a few steps to the ocean and a short distance from the Resort Boardwalk, shops, restaurants and oceanfront night life!

This beautiful three-story home with elevator features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. First-floor bedroom includes kitchenette and porch with private outside entrance and direct access to the beach. Open spacious third floor with large family room, dining area with seating for 8 and breakfast nook with seating for 4, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, half bath and hardwood floors throughout. Outdoor hot/cold shower. Sleeps 8. Families only. Apx. 2200 sf.

Please inquire at tsimmons@pylerealty.com or 757-428-1641 to book directly with us and avoid on-line booking fees.

WINTER RENTAL MID-SEPTEMBER THROUGH MAY
(Application fee and 1-month security deposit apply to winter rentals)

Winter rental rates $2495/Month includes all utilities, cable/WiFi, Available for winter rental. Sept 15, 2019 May 31, 2020. Corporate rentals are welcome during the winter months!

SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL JUNE THROUGH MID-SEPTEMBER.

2020 RATES:
June 6-13: $2100
June 13-Aug 8: $2850
Aug 8-Sep 5: $1950

Taxes, cleaning fee and refundable security deposit additional

MAXIMUM CAPACITY: 11 MAXIMUM SLEEPING: 11

4 BEDROOMS - SLEEPING ARRANGEMENTS:
2 Kings, 1 bunk bed with twin on top, double on bottom and double trundle , 1 Twin Bunk

BATHROOMS: 3.5
2 Full with Tubs/Showers; 1 Full with Tub/Jacuzzi; 1 Half without Shower

KITCHEN AND DINING:
Fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Open dining room seats 8 and breakfast nook seats 4.

ENTERTAINMENT:
TVs in living room and 3 bedrooms, VCR, DVD, CD player, Internet/WiFi

(RLNE1832996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 57 1/2 Street have any available units?
125 57 1/2 Street has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 57 1/2 Street have?
Some of 125 57 1/2 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 57 1/2 Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 57 1/2 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 57 1/2 Street pet-friendly?
No, 125 57 1/2 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 125 57 1/2 Street offer parking?
No, 125 57 1/2 Street does not offer parking.
Does 125 57 1/2 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 57 1/2 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 57 1/2 Street have a pool?
No, 125 57 1/2 Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 57 1/2 Street have accessible units?
No, 125 57 1/2 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 57 1/2 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 57 1/2 Street has units with dishwashers.
