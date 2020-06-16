125 57 1/2 Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator bbq/grill internet access

Beautiful Furnished 3-Story North End Seasonal Rental with Elevator - Vacation in luxury style and comfort in this fully furnished 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath resort beach home with elevator. The home is situated in the quiet North End neighborhood of Virginia Beach on the ocean side of Atlantic Avenue. Just a few steps to the ocean and a short distance from the Resort Boardwalk, shops, restaurants and oceanfront night life!



This beautiful three-story home with elevator features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. First-floor bedroom includes kitchenette and porch with private outside entrance and direct access to the beach. Open spacious third floor with large family room, dining area with seating for 8 and breakfast nook with seating for 4, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, half bath and hardwood floors throughout. Outdoor hot/cold shower. Sleeps 8. Families only. Apx. 2200 sf.



Please inquire at tsimmons@pylerealty.com or 757-428-1641 to book directly with us and avoid on-line booking fees.



WINTER RENTAL MID-SEPTEMBER THROUGH MAY

(Application fee and 1-month security deposit apply to winter rentals)



Winter rental rates $2495/Month includes all utilities, cable/WiFi, Available for winter rental. Sept 15, 2019 May 31, 2020. Corporate rentals are welcome during the winter months!



SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL JUNE THROUGH MID-SEPTEMBER.



2020 RATES:

June 6-13: $2100

June 13-Aug 8: $2850

Aug 8-Sep 5: $1950



Taxes, cleaning fee and refundable security deposit additional



MAXIMUM CAPACITY: 11 MAXIMUM SLEEPING: 11



4 BEDROOMS - SLEEPING ARRANGEMENTS:

2 Kings, 1 bunk bed with twin on top, double on bottom and double trundle , 1 Twin Bunk



BATHROOMS: 3.5

2 Full with Tubs/Showers; 1 Full with Tub/Jacuzzi; 1 Half without Shower



KITCHEN AND DINING:

Fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Open dining room seats 8 and breakfast nook seats 4.



ENTERTAINMENT:

TVs in living room and 3 bedrooms, VCR, DVD, CD player, Internet/WiFi



(RLNE1832996)