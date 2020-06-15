All apartments in Virginia Beach
117 69th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

117 69th Street

117 69th Street · (757) 428-1641
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

117 69th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
North Virginia Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 117 69th Street · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Fully Furnished 5-Bedroom Beach Cottage in North End - Seasonal Rental! - Remodeled and updated charm-filled beach cottage with great floor plan, deck and private back yard. Fully furnished with 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Sleeps 16. Two family rooms and sun room provide private gathering and entertainment venues. Only a few homes from a big, beautiful sandy beach and 2-mile bike ride to the Virginia Beach Boardwalk! Enjoy cool ocean breezes, sunrise/sunset views, scrumptious barbecue dinners in this made-for-fun beach cottage! Parking for 6 vehicles. Sleeps 16. Families only. Apx. 3310 sf.

Please inquire at propmgt@pylerealty.com or 757-428-1641 to book directly with us and avoid on-line booking fees.

SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL JUNE THROUGH MID-SEPTEMBER.

2020 RATES:

June 6 - June 13: $3500
June 13-Aug 8: $3900
Aug 8-Sep 5: $3500

Taxes, cleaning fee and refundable security deposit additional

WINTER RENTAL MID-SEPTEMBER THROUGH MAY $3,295/mo.
(Application fee and 1-month security deposit apply to winter rentals)

5 BEDROOMS (MAXIMUM SLEEPING: 16)
3 Kings, 2 Queens, 2 Twins, 2 Queen Sleeper Sofas (Family Room and MBR)

2.5 BATHROOMS (Master includes Jacuzzi)

KITCHEN AND DINING:
Fully equipped kitchen with all major appliances including ceramic-top stove, double oven, dishwasher, disposal. Small appliances include coffee pot, toaster, blender, crock pot. Informal dining in kitchen seats 4-6. Formal dining room with seating for 8. Two high chairs available. Full complement of cookware, dinnerware, glassware, flatware and serving pieces for outdoor entertainment. Separate laundry room with full-size washer/dryer.

ENTERTAINMENT/AMENITIES:
TV's in family rooms and 4 bedrooms, HBO, CD/DVD, gas and charcoal grills, outdoor hot/cold shower, playpen, bikes, cooler, beach cart, beach umbrellas, beach chairs

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3853969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 69th Street have any available units?
117 69th Street has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 69th Street have?
Some of 117 69th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 69th Street currently offering any rent specials?
117 69th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 69th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 69th Street is pet friendly.
Does 117 69th Street offer parking?
Yes, 117 69th Street does offer parking.
Does 117 69th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 69th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 69th Street have a pool?
No, 117 69th Street does not have a pool.
Does 117 69th Street have accessible units?
No, 117 69th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 117 69th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 69th Street has units with dishwashers.
