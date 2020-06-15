117 69th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Fully Furnished 5-Bedroom Beach Cottage in North End - Seasonal Rental! - Remodeled and updated charm-filled beach cottage with great floor plan, deck and private back yard. Fully furnished with 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Sleeps 16. Two family rooms and sun room provide private gathering and entertainment venues. Only a few homes from a big, beautiful sandy beach and 2-mile bike ride to the Virginia Beach Boardwalk! Enjoy cool ocean breezes, sunrise/sunset views, scrumptious barbecue dinners in this made-for-fun beach cottage! Parking for 6 vehicles. Sleeps 16. Families only. Apx. 3310 sf.



Please inquire at propmgt@pylerealty.com or 757-428-1641 to book directly with us and avoid on-line booking fees.



SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL JUNE THROUGH MID-SEPTEMBER.



2020 RATES:



June 6 - June 13: $3500

June 13-Aug 8: $3900

Aug 8-Sep 5: $3500



Taxes, cleaning fee and refundable security deposit additional



WINTER RENTAL MID-SEPTEMBER THROUGH MAY $3,295/mo.

(Application fee and 1-month security deposit apply to winter rentals)



5 BEDROOMS (MAXIMUM SLEEPING: 16)

3 Kings, 2 Queens, 2 Twins, 2 Queen Sleeper Sofas (Family Room and MBR)



2.5 BATHROOMS (Master includes Jacuzzi)



KITCHEN AND DINING:

Fully equipped kitchen with all major appliances including ceramic-top stove, double oven, dishwasher, disposal. Small appliances include coffee pot, toaster, blender, crock pot. Informal dining in kitchen seats 4-6. Formal dining room with seating for 8. Two high chairs available. Full complement of cookware, dinnerware, glassware, flatware and serving pieces for outdoor entertainment. Separate laundry room with full-size washer/dryer.



ENTERTAINMENT/AMENITIES:

TV's in family rooms and 4 bedrooms, HBO, CD/DVD, gas and charcoal grills, outdoor hot/cold shower, playpen, bikes, cooler, beach cart, beach umbrellas, beach chairs



No Cats Allowed



