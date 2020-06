Amenities

dishwasher parking stainless steel ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This townhouse has lots of storage. Two large sheds at the backyard with fenced yard. New installed flooring including beautiful tiles downstairs and laminated wood upstair. All brand new stainless Steel appliances. Gas Range and New paint! Just minutes from Outlet Mall and new IKEA. Centrally located in the heart of Virginia Beach. Easy commute to all Naval Bases, Norfolk, restaurants, shopping and highway. Must see!