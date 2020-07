Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4 years old 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH Condo just a short bike ride to the beach! Large open floor plan w/maple cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Washer & dryer included. Luxurious master suite has balcony, boasts a tiled shower & a large walk in closet. One car attached garage with auto opener and additional parking. Tenant is responsible for the monthly water bill of $135.00. This is a truly must see and won't last long!