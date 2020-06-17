All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like 108 80th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
108 80th Street
Last updated April 13 2020 at 8:16 AM

108 80th Street

108 80th Street · (757) 223-0522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

108 80th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
North Virginia Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Vacation all summer long in this RARE, charming, and incredibly well maintained 5 bedroom single-family 1930's era beach home. This FULLY FURNISHED property is located 20 yards from the beach access on the North End. It is available on a monthly basis July through September 2020. The home boasts a first floor in-law suite with master bath, original hardwood floors, sun room, enclosed outdoor shower, and screened in porch. Parking for 5+ cars on-site. Utilities, charcoal grill, and beach supplies INCLUDED in rent. NO PETS. all other terms are negotiable. **Property can be rented weekly.** Contact for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 80th Street have any available units?
108 80th Street has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 80th Street have?
Some of 108 80th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
108 80th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 80th Street pet-friendly?
No, 108 80th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 108 80th Street offer parking?
Yes, 108 80th Street does offer parking.
Does 108 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 80th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 80th Street have a pool?
No, 108 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 108 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 108 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 108 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 80th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 108 80th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pines of Newpointe
5516 Seawall Court
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Baker Crossing
631 Lake Edward Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Aqua on 25th
300 25th St
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
South Beach
400 Eden Roc Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Courtyards at Chanticleer
1421 Automne Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
The Summer House
332 Laskin Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Sparrows Point
1301 Pine Cone Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23453
The Choices at Holland Windsor
712 Promenade Place
Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 Bedrooms
Virginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly Places
Virginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia Beach
North Central
Level Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity