108 80th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Vacation all summer long in this RARE, charming, and incredibly well maintained 5 bedroom single-family 1930's era beach home. This FULLY FURNISHED property is located 20 yards from the beach access on the North End. It is available on a monthly basis July through September 2020. The home boasts a first floor in-law suite with master bath, original hardwood floors, sun room, enclosed outdoor shower, and screened in porch. Parking for 5+ cars on-site. Utilities, charcoal grill, and beach supplies INCLUDED in rent. NO PETS. all other terms are negotiable. **Property can be rented weekly.** Contact for more information.