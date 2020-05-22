509 CREEK CROSSING RD NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic location, Beautiful Split Foyer in the heart of Vienna Town and few blocks to downtown Vienna with all the shops, restaurants and trails that make this one of the most desirable town to live in the United States. Many updates made through the years, among them kitchen, windows, bath, gutter protection and conversion from oil to gas heat. Spacious living room & dining area, french doors opening to a wonderful veranda to relax and perfect for alfresco dinning. Amazing large and private back yard with fence-in, creates a relaxing sanctuary for you and your pets to enjoy. Traditional floor plan with three bedrooms in the main and two full baths. (one bedroom is currently used as an office by the tenant) With the fourth bedroom and full bath located in the lower level. Finished walk-out basement with large rec room and fireplace, separate laundry and den, for sure plenty of storage.All showings by appointment. Listing agent to be present during showings to ensure sanitary viewings during the pandemic. Preferable 24 hours in advance will be very helpful. House Visits to the property must all be scheduled in advance and MUST follow the guidelines for social distancing and precautions of wearing masks, disposable gloves while in the property! The property will have interior doors and cabinets left ajar for easy viewing. There will be no overlapping showings, & only virtual opens houses. The safety of all while presenting the property is of prime concern. This property is also offer for Sell