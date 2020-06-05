505 GIBSON DRIVE SW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated clubhouse range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Walk to Vienna Metro! Remodeled Kitchen 2016 with Viking Stove and Fridge, quartz counter-top. New dishwasher 2019. Open floor plan with huge island connect kitchen, living & dining areas. Three bedrooms and 2 full bath on main level, one full bath and an office in basement with huge recreation room. Washer/dryer & tons of storage space. High efficiency gas furnace and water heater. Drive way have space for 3 cars. Large fenced backyard & storage shed. Marshall Road, Thoreau, Madison school pyramid. Special showing requirements during pandemic! Call Listing Agent first. Owner Agent.