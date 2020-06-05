All apartments in Vienna
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:05 AM

505 GIBSON DRIVE SW

505 Gibson Drive Southwest · (703) 533-8660
Location

505 Gibson Drive Southwest, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2392 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Walk to Vienna Metro! Remodeled Kitchen 2016 with Viking Stove and Fridge, quartz counter-top. New dishwasher 2019. Open floor plan with huge island connect kitchen, living & dining areas. Three bedrooms and 2 full bath on main level, one full bath and an office in basement with huge recreation room. Washer/dryer & tons of storage space. High efficiency gas furnace and water heater. Drive way have space for 3 cars. Large fenced backyard & storage shed. Marshall Road, Thoreau, Madison school pyramid. Special showing requirements during pandemic! Call Listing Agent first. Owner Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 GIBSON DRIVE SW have any available units?
505 GIBSON DRIVE SW has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 GIBSON DRIVE SW have?
Some of 505 GIBSON DRIVE SW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 GIBSON DRIVE SW currently offering any rent specials?
505 GIBSON DRIVE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 GIBSON DRIVE SW pet-friendly?
No, 505 GIBSON DRIVE SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 505 GIBSON DRIVE SW offer parking?
Yes, 505 GIBSON DRIVE SW offers parking.
Does 505 GIBSON DRIVE SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 GIBSON DRIVE SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 GIBSON DRIVE SW have a pool?
No, 505 GIBSON DRIVE SW does not have a pool.
Does 505 GIBSON DRIVE SW have accessible units?
No, 505 GIBSON DRIVE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 505 GIBSON DRIVE SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 GIBSON DRIVE SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 GIBSON DRIVE SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 GIBSON DRIVE SW does not have units with air conditioning.
