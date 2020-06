Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful townhouse in the heart of Vienna! Cozy fireplace in the living room, and great patio and deck in the rear of the house. Fabulous location, walk to shops, restaurants and transportation. Close to Tysons, Mosaic, and major highways. Property is in the process of being painted and cleaned. $45/pp application fee to RE/MAX Gateway. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.