RENT REDUCTION!!! 2 bedrooms contemporary unit open floor plan. Condo is located in heart of Vienna Spacious, sunny and bright with a private balcony. Master bedroom with a large walk in closest. Laundry room and e extra storage unit in basement. Few minutes away from downtown Vienna, and Vienna Community Center, shops and restaurants. Only few minutes away from Vienna Metro!!! Easy access to Rt.123 , I-66. Beltway and Tysons Corner. Certified Funds