Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous 3 Level- 3 BR- 3 BA End Unit town home for rent in Sought after Wolftrappe Square. Professionally Serviced home with Upgrades throughout including hardwoods, ceramic tile, renovated bathrooms, and renovated Kitchen with eat-in breakfast nook. Large Master Bedroom with his and hers closets & en-suite Bathroom with Heated Floors. LOCATION IS AMAZING!!! Close to Metro, Bus, and major commuting routes. Walk to Vienna's shops, trails, schools, restaurants, parks and more!!